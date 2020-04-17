Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Jane Murphy worked at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary

A 73-year-old NHS worker in Edinburgh has died after contracting coronavirus.

Jane Murphy worked at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for almost 30 years, first as a cleaner before being retrained as a clinical support worker.

She had been placed on sick leave when the coronavirus outbreak first emerged due to her age.

Tributes from colleagues hailed her as a mentor to many on the team and a life-long friend to everyone who met her.

Friend Elaine Sibbald said: "Jane would help anybody out, but would tell you if you were wrong.

"She had the biggest heart, and was always there if I needed her.

"As a friend she loved when you took her shopping. She loved life, being in her PJs sitting at the kitchen table watching TV. She was a star and a big loss to everyone that met her."

'A friend to everyone'

Gerry Taylor, who was friends with Ms Murphy for decades, said: "Jane excelled in her job and learned everything about it - she wasn't afraid to tell nurses, doctors or consultants if they were not pulling their weight and they loved her for it.

"She was a friend to everyone, and as loyal as loyal could be.

"She left behind two sons who are devastated by their mum's death as it was so quick and unexpected. Her close friends and work colleagues, who called her Mama Murphy, are in total shock."

Saxophonist Saxingh dedicated a Thursday night performance to Miss Murphy, saying: "She was an ace worker and a much-loved member of staff.

"She continued to work and refused to retire from the NHS and she's been there as a mentor for nurses and doctors who are now consultants and senior charge nurses everywhere."

NHS Lothian said it would not comment on any individual patient or staff member.