For some people who are tired of dressing down at home during the lockdown, a trip to the supermarket has replaced a night on the town as the highlight of their week. They are taking the chance to dress up and look their best while doing the weekly shop.

'It makes me feel so much better'

Sophie Coffey, 40, said she was making an effort to wear nice clothes to visit her local store, Farm Shop Edinburgh, even though she only lives 10 minutes away.

She said: "I usually turn up to the farm shop in my horse riding gear, but since this lockdown I've been making an effort.

"I've started wearing nice clothes and make-up to go to the food shops because it makes me feel so much better.

"I do it because I'm bored and it's the only place I can go and wear nice clothes now that I can't go to nice restaurants and bars.

"My friend text me this morning to say 'I've got lippy on, I feel like a new woman', so others are feeling the same."

'I feel like I'm going somewhere'

Kinga Bellan, 31, from Oxgangs in Edinburgh, said she got dressed up to go to her local Tesco supermarket because she wanted to feel like she was not under lockdown.

She said: "I'm missing nights out with the girls, so this is my way of at least looking and feeling nice.

"I get rid of the trainers and leggings I've been wearing all week when I'm not bothering about how I look at home, and I put on my good clothes.

"I really feel like I'm missing out just now. I want to go out and meet people and to dance, it's really hard, so this way at least when I'm getting ready I feel like I'm going somewhere."

'It's so easy to just lounge about'

Carole Fortune, 55, from Edinburgh, said she had only started dressing up to go supermarket shopping since the lockdown had begun.

She said: "I like to run, so when I'm finished it's nice to shower and make a bit effort to look more presentable.

"It's so easy to just lounge about in jogging bottoms all day during this lockdown, but I think it is important that we still look after ourselves to keep our mood and spirits up - even for a short visit to the shops."

'You're on public display now at the supermarket'

Will Dick, 75, from Colinton in Edinburgh, said he felt he was on show standing in the long queues to get into the supermarket.

He said: "I have been dressing well to go to the supermarket because my wife is Dutch and she wouldn't let me leave the house wearing the scrubby gardening clothes I've been wearing all the time during the lockdown.

"I put on decent trousers and a nice jacket and make sure my hair looks right.

"You're on public display now at the supermarket and so I wouldn't turn up wearing anything."

Chris Findlay, the manager of Farm Shop Edinburgh, said he had noticed people making more of an effort in recent weeks.

"The other day I had a customer who said she hadn't left the house for six weeks, so she had made a real effort for her big trip out. She was all dolled up."