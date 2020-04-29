Image caption Carole Fortune has invested in new equipment for her business, Carole's Beauty Therapy

Beauticians and hairdressers say they may find it "impossible" to do their jobs if social distancing restrictions continue for the rest of the year.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has indicated that some measures could even last until 2021 as part of a phased lifting of the lockdown.

The UK government's chief medical adviser, Prof Chris Whitty, said it was "wholly unrealistic" to expect that life would return to normal soon.

Under the social distancing rule, people should stay at least 2m (6ft 6in) away from others to protect themselves from catching coronavirus or from unknowingly passing it on.

Carole Fortune, 55, who runs beauty therapy business Carole's Beauty Therapy in Edinburgh said she hoped that rule could be relaxed.

'Very worried'

She said: "I was very worried when I heard the government saying the 'new norm' would involve being 2m away from people and that the restrictions would last until the end of the year."

Before the lockdown, Carole's job had often involved working 12in (30cm) from her clients' faces.

"I have spent £30,000 on facial and hair removal machines and I'm very worried I now won't be able to use them," she said.

"When I'm doing electrolysis, for example, I have to sit right next to the person's head and it's the same when I'm waxing eyebrows.

"It's impossible to work 2m apart as a beautician."

Michelle Hogg is looking at other ways to make ends meet when the lockdown is lifted

Michelle Hogg, 36, who has been a mobile hairdresser in Edinburgh for 20 years, also hopes there will be a rethink on the 2m rule.

She said: "It is totally impossible to cut anyone's hair under these restrictions as you are far too close.

"You're physically touching their head and in constant contact with them, so 100% you cannot do this job like this."

She has paid for an online course and tutor to retrain in reiki and other non-contact therapies so she can make ends meet when the lockdown is lifted.

Alistair Davidson getting his hair cut at Esther Hair in Cully in Switzerland

Alistair Davidson, 60, from St Andrews in Fife, is currently in Switzerland, where some restrictions are now being eased.

He was able to get a haircut the day after hairdressers were allowed to reopen - and was very happy with the results.

"Only one person was allowed in at a time and the hairdresser disinfected the chair and locked the shop so nobody else could get in," he explained.

"She provided a mask, but said she preferred if people brought their own."

