Image copyright Monterey Jack's

Many takeaways are facing increased demand for deliveries while they also try to cope with the impact of the lockdown on their business. That has meant lengthy waits but owners say they are now starting to get up to speed with new ways of working.

Richard Fergie, the director of American restaurant chain Monterey Jack's, has seen delivery orders increase by 50% at his eight restaurants across Scotland.

The coronavirus restrictions have meant a step into the unknown for his business.

"We have had to find different ways of operating," he said. "There has been a huge demand, and we have had to get more drivers.

"For example, we had 180 orders within 20 minutes in Falkirk. That restaurant holds 50, so normally we would say sorry we are full and turn people away - but under the lockdown we have wanted to fulfil all the orders.

Image copyright Monterey Jack's

"We know we can't get it all out on time, but our objective is to get all the orders done."

He said staff were having to work very hard to meet demand.

"Meals are a big part of what people are now focusing on, it's a weekly treat and so we want to make sure every order gets out.

"We are getting faster now. You need to make a few mistakes to get better, and that's how you adapt to the new environment."

Image copyright The Chip Inn

Alberto Giudice, who owns The Chip Inn in Edinburgh's Oxgangs area, is also having to adapt - but says he has lost 45% of his trade due to the lockdown.

"Our deliveries are up, but it doesn't make up for the loss of footfall from people just passing in and coming into my shop," he said.

"I normally sell about 630 fish a week as I'm a traditional fish and chip shop, but now it's down to 420 fish."

He said there had been challenges in getting supplies, and that all his delivery drivers had now increased their hours.

"We are seeing orders that are much bigger as whole families are wanting deliveries," he added.

"We are now having to make to order, which means people are having to wait longer.

"At first we were struggling but now we are getting a bit quicker. We just need to get on with it."

Image copyright Robin Jack

Robin Jack, 31, a Deliveroo driver from Glasgow, said he was now being asked to deliver groceries from supermarkets as well as takeaways.

He said: "It's a bit heavier on my back and the times are different - it's been busier throughout the week and not just on weekends.

"I'm seeing customers less and finding tips on their mats. People know we are busy so they aren't complaining and they are just grateful for their food."

He said he always waits until a door is answered, or calls customers to let them know they have a delivery.

"The orders are bigger and more expensive now, so I would rather take the extra minutes to make sure they know it is on their doorstep."

Niall Smith, 34, from Edinburgh, said he had waited hours for his takeaway to arrive and started to wonder whether the delivery driver had got lost.

He finally decided to go outside - only to find his cold meal sitting on his doorstep.

"It was a shock but I saw the funny side and just had to heat it up again," he said.

Lisa Gunn, 51, from Edinburgh's New Town, was surprised to find a toilet roll with her Thai meal.

"It was at the start of the lockdown when loo roll was scarce, so it had been added as a complimentary item.

"It did make us laugh. It wasn't because the food was dodgy - it was delicious."

Image copyright Lisa Gunn

Emma Badzmirowski, 34, from Polwarth in Edinburgh, said she was embarrassed on behalf of the teenage delivery driver who arrived just as the weekly clap for the NHS began.

"It's all tenements here and right on cue as he got out of his car all the windows opened and there was clapping and cheering.

"I would have wanted the ground to swallow me up at that age if it had happened to me."

Elaine Marie Lamont, 61, from East Lothian, said she ordered a Thai meal to arrive the following evening as a birthday surprise for her daughter.

She said: "The next thing I knew I had received a text from my daughter saying thanks for the takeaway.

"It was 3.30 in the afternoon the day before they were meant to receive it, so they had to eat it then. We saw the funny side though."