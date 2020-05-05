Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Edinburgh University was founded in 1582 and is the sixth oldest university in the English-speaking world.

Thousands of staff at the University of Edinburgh have been warned their salaries could be frozen to save up to £150m in the Covid 19 crisis.

Senior staff will take a pay cut in the next academic year.

The university's principal previously said the institution had gone into lockdown in a "very robust position".

However Professor Peter Mathieson has now warned the financial shock will last four to five years.

He said the loss could be between £70-150m next year alone.

In an email to staff, Prof Mathieson said the loss of income from international students and from conference and accommodation operations means the university will need to reduce all costs.

'Significant savings'

Already non essential building work has been suspended, and some staff are being furloughed.

He warned the major income hits are due next year with a likely salary freeze and all the senior team taking pay cuts.

Staff will receive pay increases due in August unless they earn over £100,000 per annum.

Prof Mathieson said the university would "look hard at non-staffing costs" and will need to make "significant savings" in those areas.

He said: "Overall, the undeniable truth is that we will need to reshape and change how we deliver on our mission within the resource available.

"As we make significant changes to the ways in which we deliver on our core mission of excellence in teaching and learning and in research, it will be an uncertain time.

"The university community has already responded exceptionally well to this challenge and I am confident that, together, we will see our way through."