The coronavirus funerals 'ringing with applause'

Image caption Friends pay tribute to Gordon Reid outside his local pub

Before the pandemic, it was a ritual largely reserved for the famous. Fans would gather outside stadiums and clap as the funeral cortege of a footballer slowly passed by.

Now, with funerals restricted to close family members, it's happening for ordinary members of the public. Across the country, the streets outside homes and workplaces are ringing with applause.

Known to all as Gogs, Gordon Reid was a 68-year-old taxi driver from Edinburgh who loved football, played golf, enjoyed a pint and doted on his two grandchildren.

He stopped working as a precaution four days before the lockdown came into force but within a week had fallen ill with Covid-19.

Image copyright The Reid family Image caption Gordon Reid was described as a "devoted family man"

His wife Elaine and daughter Leemo Goudie were called to his bedside at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary before he died.

Leemo said: "We thought we might just get five minutes with him, but they really didn't rush us."

"They were so helpful and so nice. We had to leave and then they switched the machines off, but three members of staff stayed with him, so he wasn't alone.

"I think if it doesn't affect people directly they maybe just don't understand the severity of it. My dad was a normal guy, no health issues, a non-smoker, fairly fit. It can happen to anyone. I just feel that point needs to get across and people still need to adhere to the lockdown rules."

The restrictions imposed because of coronavirus have stripped away many of the comforts of a traditional funeral. The number of mourners who can attend varies around the country, but generally it is limited to a small group of close family members and social distancing is required. Because mourners can't hold a traditional wake, many are improvising.

Image copyright David Cowan Image caption People lined the street to pay their respects

Mr Reid's funeral was arranged by Andrew Purves from Edinburgh funeral directors William Purves.

He explained: "The family asked us to go to particular landmarks in the city which were really important to him.

"We've been asked to give a small beep of the horn at a couple of different landmarks, which is something I don't think we've done before.

"What's really important is that the family feel they're giving him the send-off they would really like him to have. It's what people have started to do because they can't do anything else."

Leemo said she really wanted to do something for her dad, to "make this good for him".

Mr Reid's last grand tour of his home town began at Carricknowe golf club. Dozens of people applauded as the hearse went by and speakers had been set up to play Sunshine on Leith, the Proclaimers song associated with his beloved Hibernian FC.

Image caption Mourners clap as the hearse passes by

Outside his local, the Roseburn Bar, more people clapped and watched as the hearse briefly stopped in the street and tooted its horn. Some of his friends wore homemade white moustaches in tribute. One called out: "There's only one Gogsy Reid."

Taxis lined the street outside Easter Road Stadium, forming a guard of honour as the cortege travelled past the football ground where Gogs Reid had endured and enjoyed the fortunes of his club. His family smiled and waved. The taxis fell in behind and followed the cortege as it made its way through the Old Town to Mortonhall Crematorium.

Image caption With the health of other mourners in mind, Elaine Reid chose to sit alone at the funeral

That was where they faced the cruel reality of a lockdown funeral. Only 15 could go inside the main chapel and they had to sit far apart, and only with members of their own household. Elaine Reid chose to sit by herself, in case the virus that killed her husband two weeks before could still infect others.

They were reminded they weren't entirely alone as people were watching the service by video link.

Laughter and tears

Mr Reid's brother Eric told them: "The virus that took Gogs has no boundaries. All over the world there are services taking place just like this one, for young and old. It just doesn't care. Gogs was a one-off, loved by everyone."

His elder brother Stan lives in the south of England and couldn't attend. His words were read by Mr Reid's brother-in-law, Tom Hedderson: "Farewell for now Gogs. See you behind the goals. You get the pies, I'll get the Bovril."

In some ways it was a normal funeral, with warm tales of youthful and not-so youthful escapades, and laughter and tears. At the end, they were asked to make their way outside and maintain social distancing. They were joined by friends who offered words of comfort but no hugs.

Inevitably, it had been gruelling ordeal, but the family said they had taken great comfort from Gogs's final journey around Edinburgh and the presence of so many people who showed that they cared.