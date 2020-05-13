Image copyright PA

Scotland's environmental regulator is seeking a prosecution following six days of flaring at the Mossmorran chemical works in Fife.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) is submitting a report to the Crown Office over the unplanned flaring at the ExxonMobil site in April 2019.

The flare burned for six days and led to more than 900 complaints.

ExxonMobil said it complies with laws and regulations wherever it operates.

Flaring involves burning excess gas either from giant elevated stacks or in facilities at ground level.

Residents have raised concerns about the noise, vibrations and the big bright flames which can be seen as far away as Edinburgh.

In 2018 a final warning letter was served by Sepa in connection with an incident the previous year.

Image copyright Diane Rainbow Haig Image caption Those living near the plant complained about the impact of the flaring in April 2019

Chief executive Terry A'Hearn said: "Following an extensive investigation into the flaring at Mossmorran during April 2019, we intend to shortly submit a report to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service for consideration of prosecution.

"It's right that we take enforcement action for the Easter 2019 flaring event. What is just as important is that ExxonMobil Chemical Ltd address the root-causes of 'unacceptable flaring'."

ExxonMobil's plant was shut down for an extended period last year following a series of flaring episodes.

The company has committed to spending £140m on improvement to address the issues.

A spokesperson said: "We have not yet seen the content of the communication from Sepa, but will consider it with interest when it becomes available to us.

"Wherever we operate, we comply with all applicable laws, rules and regulations."