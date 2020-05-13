Image copyright CIARAN DONNELLY Image caption Bernadette Lester (left) and Gillian Clarke (right) were attacked outside on an Edinburgh hotel

A man who was convicted of attempting to murder two nurses who were on holiday in Edinburgh has been given a life sentence.

Peter Cameron, 39, stabbed Bernadette Lester 10 times as she stood outside the Apex Hotel in Grassmarket.

He then stabbed her friend Gillian Clarke twice in the cheek and wounded a night porter who ran to their aid.

The two women were getting ready to return to Northern Ireland after a city break at the time of the attack.

A judge told Cameron at the High Court in Edinburgh: "This was a frenzied and shocking attack on three separate people which came from nowhere."

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Peter Cameron attacked at random

Lady Scott said there was no background, no reason for the unwarranted attack and nothing to excuse Cameron's conduct.

The judge imposed an Order for Lifelong Restriction (OLR) on Cameron and ordered that he serve six years imprisonment before he becomes eligible to apply for release.

The order means he will only be released on licence where it is determined that the risks posed to the community can be correctly and safely managed.

'Choking on blood'

The attacks on 8 November, 2018 were captured on CCTV.

Cameron approached the women in a threatening way before being told to "move on" - he then returned and attacked the three victims.

Mrs Clarke, who is a nurse, initially thought she had received two quick punches but then realised she was bleeding.

She told Cameron's trial last year: "My tongue was also bleeding and I was choking on the blood."

Mrs Lester, who was 60 at the time of the attack, told the court she was stabbed once behind her right arm, twice on her right shoulder, once on her chest, once behind her right ear and had five defensive wounds on her left hand that were stitched.

She said Cameron had been "mumbling" and had "stared her out" before she told him to leave.

'Attack caused trauma'

Cameron, who has a record for violent crimes, admitted attempting to murder Mrs Lester by repeatedly striking her with a knife to her severe injury, permanent disfigurement and to the danger of her life.

He also admitted assaulting hotel worker Neil Robertson and Mrs Clarke.

He had denied attempting to murder Mrs Clarke but was unanimously convicted of the crime by a jury.

All three victims were left permanently disfigured by the assaults, Lady Scott pointed out.

Image caption The attack took place outside the Apex Hotel in November 2018

Mrs Clarke, whose damaged tongue and other wounds required stitching, said: "The biggest impact it has had is in my confidence. I am very aware of how I look."

Mrs Lester told the court that she had received counselling for post-traumatic stress in the wake of the attack.

Defence counsel Ronnie Renucci QC said Cameron had "a very unfortunate childhood and adolescence".

The court heard that an expert who produced a report on Cameron following his convictions had concluded that he was a high risk.

Cameron followed the proceedings by a video link to Low Moss prison, outside Glasgow.