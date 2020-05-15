'News from Beijing gives family in Scotland hope'

Image copyright Chloe Sandilands Image caption Chloe Sandilands from Rosyth moved to Beijing to teach English

With coronavirus restrictions gradually easing in Beijing, Chloe Sandilands has found new appreciation for one of life's greatest bugbears.

"We have traffic jams again - I didn't think I would ever miss that," she said.

Since September, the 22-year-old has been living and teaching English in the Chinese capital - nearly 5,000 miles away from her home in Rosyth, Fife.

The city of 21.5 million people swiftly became a "ghost town" when lockdown was introduced around February, but Chloe says more and more people are returning to the streets.

Social distancing measures are still in place, though people have been seen grouped together on public transport.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The scene from a subway station in Beijing

"More and more people feel comfortable going outside," said Chloe. "Some still isolate totally but you can see such a big rise in the amount of people.

"We still wear masks. Delivery drivers can come to the front door now instead of leaving things at the front of the apartment complex and places are starting to lift the two people per table rule.

"My apartment complex doesn't have a curfew, though I know some do. I believe they're being lifted slowly."

While many expats chose to return to the UK from China at the start of the year, Chloe chose to stay put and continue to forge a life there.

She admits at times she misses her mother, her dog and Irn-Bru, but manages to stay in touch with family through weekly calls and WhatsApp.

Image copyright Chloe Sandilands Image caption Chloe misses family in Scotland but is determined to forge her life abroad

And she is able to pass on news of progress in China which has become a source of hope for her loved ones.

"Sometimes I just want to go home and be with my family," she said. "I love this city though, it's my home. I love my friends, my students, my life here.

"My mum was an essential worker, which is cause for concern, but she is staying safe. My gran was advised not to leave her house for 12 weeks - this is a lonely time for the elderly and unfortunately I can't do more than call to keep her company.

"They draw hope from the fact that things are improving here. They feel that as an end is in the horizon here, hopefully the same will come for Scotland."

Beijing authorities continue to use temperature checks on entry to places like subways and restaurants, though there has been debate over their efficacy in detecting coronavirus.

While some social elements of life feel close to normal, Chloe still cannot teach in a classroom, and instead communicates with her students through an online portal from her flat.

But even after months of uncertainty, she says she and flatmates "never feel in the dark".

She said: "We understand that no-one is sure when things will go back to normal. I understand this may come as a frustration to people -waiting with no answers or potential end in sight is hard- but I believe authorities are doing all they can and that I should be patient.

"I believe that if there aren't new cases for some time, we can go back to school, until then we will continue to work online. With regards to the city as a whole, my flatmates and I are just taking it a day at a time."