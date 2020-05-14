Image copyright Edinburgh Airport Image caption The seizures were made at Edinburgh and East Midlands Airports

A father and son have been charged after a new psychoactive substance with a black market value of £60,000 was seized by Border Force at two airports.

The hauls of Kratom were found at Edinburgh Airport on 15 April and East Midlands Airport on 6 May.

The seizures were part of a joint National Crime Agency and Police Scotland investigation.

Organised Crime Partnership officers arrested the two men, aged 60 and 38, in Bathgate, West Lothian, on Tuesday.

NCA Scotland operations manager John McGowan said: "We estimate these seizures would have had a combined value of around £60,000 once sold on the black market.

"Kratom is a dangerous drug and working with partners like Police Scotland and Border Force, we are determined to do all we can to prevent such substances making it on to our streets and damaging the communities of Scotland."

Dangerous substances

Kratom is a controlled substance under the New Psychoactive Substances Act 2016.

It is traditionally grown in south-east Asia and used as a stimulant with opioid-like properties.

The men were charged with importation, possession with intent to supply and offering for supply.

They have both been released and will appear in court on a later date.

Murdo MacMillan, deputy director of Border Force Scotland, said: "These seizures have taken a large amount of dangerous psychoactive substances out of the hands of organised criminals and off our streets."