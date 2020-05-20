Image caption Mr Salmond unveiled the stone in November 2014

A university is to remove a stone unveiled by Alex Salmond pledging free tuition fees.

The stone was installed at Heriot-Watt in Edinburgh on Mr Salmond's last day as first minister in November 2014.

It is inscribed with the message: "The rocks will melt with the sun before I allow tuition fees to be imposed on Scotland's students."

The university has said it will be replaced with an art work which appeals to its "international community".

A date for the removal of the stone, first reported by The Daily Record, is yet to be agreed.

A spokesman for the university said: "The stone will be carefully looked after until an alternative location is found for it in future."

Terms in office

Mr Salmond was Scotland's first minister for seven-and-a-half years, steering the SNP to two terms in office.

His government introduced the policy of free tuition in higher education for students from Scotland and from most of the European Union.

But students from England, Wales and Northern Ireland do pay fees similar to those south of the border.

Scotland's current first minister Nicola Sturgeon has said she will never support bringing in tuition fees for Scottish university students.