Woman rescued after 20ft cliff fall at Elie in Fife
- 21 May 2020
A woman has been rescued after falling 20ft (6.1m) down a cliff, injuring both her ankles.
The Anstruther lifeboat launched on Wednesday, at about 16:15, when the woman fell from the Elie Chain Walk in Fife.
The RNLI took her to neighbouring Shell Bay, where paramedic and Coastguard teams were waiting.
The lifeboat crew said it was their first call-out in more than 10 weeks since the coronavirus pandemic began.