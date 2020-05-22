Teenage pedestrian dies after being hit by car near Glenrothes
- 22 May 2020
An 18-year-old pedestrian has died after being hit by a car near Glenrothes in Fife.
The teenager was struck at Little Balquhomrie Farm, on the outskirts of the village of Leslie, just after 11:00.
Emergency services found he had suffered serious injuries and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police Scotland said an 18-year-old woman had been arrested in connection with the crash.