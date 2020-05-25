Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Relatives said Joshua Kerr was "the perfect person"

A student has appeared in court, accused of murdering her boyfriend by running him down and driving over him at a Fife farm where he worked.

Grace Ross, 18, is accused of murdering Joshua Kerr, also 18, in an alleged incident at Little Balquhomrie Farm near Leslie, Fife, on Friday morning.

The pair lived together in Glenrothes for two years prior to the incident.

Ms Ross appeared in private to face a single charge on petition at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Monday.

The charge alleges she "did drive a motor vehicle in the direction of Joshua Kerr, causing the vehicle to strike him, whereby he fell to the ground and the vehicle drove over his head and body to his severe injury and danger of life".

It adds, "and you did murder him".

Ms Ross, formerly at Abertay University and accepted to start a new course as a student of politics and international relations at Dundee University in September, made no plea at the private hearing, which lasted little more than five minutes.

Prosecutor Katie Cunningham did not seek a remand in custody.

Sheriff Alastair Brown committed Ross for further examination and released her on bail.

She will appear in court again at a date to be confirmed.

After the incident, Mr Kerr's heartbroken parents said they would "love him forever".

Angela Kerr and Jamie Simpson said: "His mum, dad, little brother and anyone that ever knew Josh will never forget him."