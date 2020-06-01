Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Large fire breaks out at Edinburgh running track

  • 1 June 2020
Fire at Saughton Image copyright Owen Wright

A large fire has broken out at Saughton running track in Edinburgh.

Local people could be seen watching as buildings at the edge of the track burned on Monday evening.

Organised events at the track have been cancelled because of coronavirus lockdown measures.

A large plume of smoke could be seen rising from the burning buildings, which are to the west of the city centre.

