Image caption Parts of the High Street were closed to traffic and pedestrianised during the initiative last year

An initiative which saw some Edinburgh city centre streets pedestrianised during the summer has been shelved this year.

Some retailers, already worried about the impact of the lockdown, said the move had been a "disaster" for their businesses last year.

Edinburgh Council said the measures, known as Summertime Streets, had been designed for safety and accessibility.

The restrictions were in place from 28 July to 1 September last year.

They included the closure of part of the High Street; restricted access to the Cowgate and Candlemaker Row; and making Victoria Street, Cockburn Street and parts of the Royal Mile vehicle-free for part of the day.

Council Leader Adam McVey said the initiative would not be running following the cancellation of the summer festivals, which usually bring a significant increase in pedestrian numbers during August.

"However, we are working on a range of improvements to make it easier and safer to walk, cycle and spend time in the city centre in the coming months," he added.

Galab Gold Singh, a senior director and partner of the Gold Brothers, welcomed the decision to cancel Summertime Streets.

"The 2019 installation was such a disaster for the business community and visitors that it very much had to be revisited," he said.

"To be fair, City of Edinburgh Council put their hands up and acknowledged errors.

"We and other businesses ask there be no other trials until business in the Old Town and Royal Mile recovers in a sustainable way."

Image copyright Galab Singh Image caption The Royal Mile has been a ghost town since the lockdown began in March

Recovery plan

Business leaders say the city centre has been like a "ghost town" since pubs, restaurants, hotels and shops closed in late March.

They are concerned that even when premises can start to reopen during the Scottish government's lockdown recovery plan, there is unlikely to be an influx of tourists to the city centre.

The pandemic has also led to the cancellation of festivals, including the Fringe, and it is expected to affect the number of college and university students arriving in the city after the summer.

The Gold Brothers own 25 shops in the city centre, including several tourist souvenir businesses on the Royal Mile.

The company has a significant business presence in the heart of the Old Town.

'Outstanding talent'

While the impact of the coronavirus pandemic had been "enormous", Mr Singh said they were now "actively imagining what the reboot and recovery can look like".

He said new ideas were needed to draw local people into the city centre until international tourists returned.

"With no Edinburgh festivals we can look to create something more home grown with the outstanding talent we have here in Scotland and offer something new that promotes a welcoming, fun and festive environment in new, creative ways," he added.

Mr Singh said it would be "wonderful" if people from Edinburgh, Scotland and the north of England were able to "reconnect" the city and what it has to offer.

"Together everyone achieves more, and this is what we need to do," he said.