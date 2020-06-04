Image copyright Twitter/Ruth Richardson Image caption Mr Floyd's death led to protests around the world

A 26-year-old man has been charged in connection with a social media post about George Floyd's death.

An image is alleged to have mocked the death of Mr Floyd, who died in Minneapolis, Minnesota, as a police officer pressed down on his neck.

The death has sparked protests in the United States and many other parts of the world.

The 26-year-old man was arrested in Fife and is expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Mr Floyd, 46, died on 25 May.

One of the officers involved, Derek Chauvin, has been charged with second-degree murder while three other officers at the scene have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Officers in Fife have arrested a 26-year-old man in connection with an image relating to the death of George Floyd in the United States which has been circulating on social media."

She added: "The man has now been charged and is due at Dundee Sheriff Court."