Image caption Galab Singh Gold said the Scottish government needed to urgently open up businesses to "kick-start the economy"

The owner of 25 shops in Edinburgh's Royal Mile has warned the "historic street cannot be left to rot".

Galab Singh Gold said the famous thoroughfare was the "heart and soul" of the capital and the focal point for tourism.

He said the Scottish government needed to urgently open up businesses to "kick start the economy".

The government said it was "acutely aware of the impact" the lockdown was having on retail.

Scottish ministers have identified four phases for easing the lockdown restrictions, with no fixed dates for the next steps.

Mr Singh Gold, who is a senior director and partner of the Gold Brothers which employs 500 staff in the summer high season, said it was taking too long to come up with a plan to get the economy going again.

He said: "I think the priority has been all wrong with the phased opening. I don't think the golf courses should have been first as that's leisure.

"It is the important things that we need to figure out first, such as the schools and offices and businesses, to get the economy running again.

"This is not a small village. The Royal Mile is an historic street visited by people from all over the world and it cannot be left to decay and rot away.

"It is the heart and soul of the city and it needs to be looked at as it is a serious matter. The government needs to understand that and get moving forward."

Image caption Galab Singh Gold outside one of his 25 shops on the Royal Mile

He said many business owners were reliant on the government for support and early action was needed.

"I have very grave concerns for our industry and the longer we leave it the harder it is going to be," he warned.

"There have not been the discussions as much as there should have been so we are ready for action.

"I would like to say to Nicola Sturgeon the Royal Mile is not a wee Scottish town. It's a big part of the capital's economy and wheels of the city and it needs to be kick-started sooner rather than later."

Mr Singh Gold said the focus must be on encouraging visitors to return to the city.

"We need to start now but there is no point opening if there is no one there," he said.

"The key for us is we need the world's people back. We need the capital city to come out of the darkness and to come alive again.

"We need to be encouraging people from England and Europe and open up our doors to get the city moving again.

"We need all sectors working together, we need the budget airline operators and the trains and buses bringing people here in order to get the cogs turning again."

Image caption The Royal Mile has been a ghost town since the lockdown began in March

Mr Singh Gold said more discussions with business owners should be taking place to plan for the recovery.

"We need to know what the plan is from the government and what the reshaping is going to look like so we can get the city working again," he said.

"The economy affects everyone from the top of the spectrum down.

"We need a direct dialogue with the government now."

A Scottish government spokeswoman said: "Lockdown measures are vital for controlling the outbreak, saving lives and protecting the NHS.

"We are acutely aware of the impact these measures are having on retail and are committed to re-opening the sector for non-essential retail when it is safe to do so.

"We are working with industry and trade unions to ensure that when we are ready to reopen it is with the support of business and the workforce.

"Our total support for Scottish business now exceeds £2.3bn and we will continue to do everything we can to support employers and employees at this time and to prepare for recovery when it is safe to reopen the economy.

"These are unprecedented times and non-essential services should close on a precautionary basis on the advice of the chief medical officer."