Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the A198 near Dirleton

A 47-year-old man has died after a two-car crash in East Lothian.

The accident involving a black Ford Fiesta and a silver Audi A4 happened on the A198 near the village of Dirleton at about 12:45.

The un-named man who died was the driver of the Audi and the only person in the car at the time.

The 25-year-old man driving the Ford was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment to non-life threatening injuries.

The A198 remains closed between Station Road in Dirleton and North Berwick to allow for a police investigation.

Sgt Jennifer Forbes, of Police Scotland's Road Policing Unit, said: "We are carrying out inquiries to establish the full circumstances of this collision and would urge anyone who may have information to come forward.

"This includes anyone who was driving in the area at the time and may have dashcam footage which could help."