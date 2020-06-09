Image copyright Google

A company which makes parts for the aviation sector is to cut its workforce, unions say.

Unite Scotland said 72 of the 187 staff at the Wyman Gordon plant in Livingston had been issued with redundancy notices.

The union said the firm was blaming a substantial drop in orders from firms including engine maker Rolls Royce.

Unite said Wyman Gordon was also reviewing the terms of staff remaining at the West Lothian plant.

Graeme Turnbull, Unite regional officer, said: "Unite will fight these proposed redundancies because this is an unnecessary decision by Wyman Gordon.

"We understand the challenges facing the sector but the company should continue using the job retention scheme while specific sector support packages are brought forward.

"More clearly needs to be done by the UK and Scottish governments to stabilise those sectors who have borne the brunt of the Covid-19 pandemic."

BBC Scotland contacted Wyman Gordon but was told the company would not be commenting at this stage.