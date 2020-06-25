Image copyright Google Image caption The boy was hit by a car on Abercorn Terrace in Edinburgh's Portobello area

A boy is in hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car in Edinburgh.

The seven-year-old was struck by a Toyota C-HR at about 21:20 on Wednesday on Abercorn Terrace.

He was taken to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children for treatment, where staff have described his condition as stable.

Police Scotland is appealing for witnesses. The driver of the Toyota was uninjured.

Sgt Peter Scott said: "We are carrying out inquiries to establish the full circumstances which led to this incident.

"I would urge any witnesses or anyone who have dashcam or private CCTV footage to contact police."