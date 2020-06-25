Image copyright Google Image caption The banner was removed by police from railings in Edinburgh's Charlotte Square

Police in Edinburgh have received complaints about an offensive banner comparing Nicola Sturgeon to Adolf Hitler.

Photographs of the banner which was hung on railings near Bute House, the first minister's official residence, appeared on social media on Thursday.

The sign featured a picture of the SNP leader with a Hitler moustache.

After the police were alerted to the poster, officers removed it from the railings.

Condemnation of banner

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "On Thursday, 25 June, police received a report of an offensive banner at Charlotte Square in Edinburgh. Officers attended and the banner had been removed. Inquiries are ongoing."

The banner appeared the day after Nicola Sturgeon announced that lockdown measures would be eased further in Scotland in the coming weeks.

However, Scotland's lockdown easing has not reached the same pace as that in England.

Former Scottish Conservatives leader Ruth Davidson tweeted to condemn the stunt.

She said: "A picture is circulating of a banner posted on railings at Charlotte Square in my Edinburgh Central constituency. I won't give it further oxygen by linking to it.

"I condemn it in the strongest terms. Come on Scotland, we can do politics better than this."