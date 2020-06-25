Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened inside a property at Meldrum Court, Glenrothes

An 83-year-old woman has been raped in a house in Fife after a man broke into the property.

Police said the "abhorrent act" happened at Meldrum Court, Glenrothes just after 05:00 on Thursday.

A man dressed in dark clothing gained entry to the property before attacking the pensioner.

She did not suffer any serious physical injuries but officers said she was left extremely distressed by the ordeal. Police have appealed for information.

Det Ch Insp John Anderson said: "This was an abhorrent act and extensive inquiries are now ongoing to identify the individual responsible.

"We are exploring all possible lines of inquiry, including careful study of available CCTV.

"A highly visible police presence is in place in the area and that will remain while our investigation continues.

"I would ask people to make sure their homes are as secure as possible at all times, including making sure all doors and windows are locked, particularly during the hot weather that we are experiencing when they may be tempted to leave a window open."