A 36-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a serious sexual assault on a pensioner in Fife.

The incident, involving an 83-year-old woman, happened in a house in Glenrothes at about 05:00 on Thursday.

Police Scotland said "inquiries remain ongoing" despite the arrest.

The force is asking people in the Collydean area of Glenrothes to "remain vigilant" and ensure all windows and doors are locked at night.