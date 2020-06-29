Image copyright Facebook

Colleagues have paid tribute to a nurse who died after he was hit by a van while cycling in Edinburgh.

James Harrison, 36, was hit by the Mercedes Sprinter van on Mount Vernon Road, at the Gilmerton Road junction, at about 08:45 on Thursday.

NHS Lothian said he was a "much loved and well respected colleague".

The father-of-two had been a lead research nurse in cardiology and had volunteered in the intensive care unit to support the Covid-19 response.

Professor Alex McMahon, NHS Lothian executive director of nursing, midwifery and allied healthcare professionals, said Mr Harrison was a "much loved and respected" team member.

"In recent months, James volunteered in our intensive care unit to support the Covid-19 response, demonstrating his enduring commitment, compassion and determination to support both patients and staff," he added.

"James will be truly missed by all the colleagues he worked alongside, and by the wider research community here in Lothian and across Scotland.

"From everyone at NHS Lothian, we offer our heartfelt condolences to the Harrison family. Our thoughts are with James's wife and two young children at this truly difficult time."