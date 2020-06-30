Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Woman and child hurt after car hits pedestrians in Edinburgh

  • 30 June 2020
A woman and a young child have been taken to hospital by ambulance after two pedestrians were struck by a car in Edinburgh.

The car hit the St Columba's Hospice charity shop opposite the TSB on Morningside Road at 14:30.

It is understood the small red hatchback mounted the pavement.

The road has been closed from Morningside Library to the M&S food shop. Police Scotland said: "Emergency services remain at the scene."

Melanie Main, Green councillor for Morningside, said: "Obviously we still have to get full details but from what I know this sounds horrendous.

"I truly hope that it turns out not to be as serious as it sounds.

"My thoughts and hopes are with the family affected."

