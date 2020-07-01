Image copyright PA Media Image caption Flowers have been left outside the charity shop

Tributes have been paid after a three-year-old boy died after being hit by a car in Edinburgh.

The child's mother remains in hospital following the crash on Morningside Road on Tuesday afternoon.

They were struck by a car which had mounted the pavement, then crashed into the St Columba's Hospice charity shop.

Local residents and businesses have been laying flowers in tribute, and have described their deep sadness and shock at the incident.

The boy and his 37-year-old mother were hit by a red Kia car, understood to have been driven by an elderly woman, at about 14:30.

Witnesses said they heard a horn and "a very loud bang".

Mandy Johnston, manager of the Toys Galore shop, said: "It was horrific, it really was. It was awful and my heart goes out to the woman.

"I can't describe what it was like but her screams will live with me forever."

Image caption Mandy Johnston is the manager of Toys Galore

Terry McMillan, 48, said: "I heard a horn, then a sort of screech, a bang, a very loud bang, and I turned round and I could see right away what had happened.

"A little red two-door car had mounted the kerb and I knew that there was someone underneath it.

"There were loads of people at the scene. The police were there in seconds and ambulances, fire engines - I've never seen so many fire engines."

Annabelle Brockwell, 24, who works across the road at the M&S food store, said she wanted the family to know how "loved and supported" they were in the community.

"It's just so unbelievable, especially in such a difficult time. I can't comprehend it," she said.

Police Scotland has appealed for any other witnesses to come forward and they are keen to examine dash cam or CCTV footage.

Insp Roger Park, of Police Scotland, said: "The heartfelt thoughts of my colleagues and I remain with the families involved in this absolutely tragic incident.

"We are providing support to the family and I would ask that the privacy of those involved are respected at this time."