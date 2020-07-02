A man has appeared in court after an incident alleged to have involved an axe at a Fife supermarket.

Police Scotland said a patrol car was damaged and two officers received minor injuries at Asda in Glenrothes.

Richard Flynn, 40, faces four charges of assault to injury, one of assault and breach of the peace, and two of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

At Falkirk Sheriff Court, he made no plea and was remanded in custody.