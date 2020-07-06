Image copyright Alan Simpson Image caption The driver hit the 92-year-old woman as he reversed away from his home

A man has admitted killing a 92-year-old woman after reversing over her as she made her way to collect her morning paper.

Francis Creedican, 58, from Edinburgh, failed to keep a proper lookout as he reversed out of his driveway on Southhouse Avenue in October 2018.

He hit Christina Young, who was walking with a frame, and then drove over her.

Creedican got out of his Mercedes and saw Mrs Young lying face down with blood pouring from a head wound.

'Multiple injuries'

The High Court in Glasgow heard that the project manager at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary immediately died 999.

Mrs Young was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

A post-mortem examination showed she died from multiple injuries including rib fractures.

The court heard that Mrs Young was very fit and mobile for her age, but used a metal-framed walker for support.

Creedican admitted causing the death of Mrs Young by careless driving.

He was originally charged with death by dangerous driving, but his plea to the reduced charge was accepted.

Prosecutor Angela Gray said: "Investigators carried out a reconstruction and concluded that Mrs Young had walked almost all the way past the accused's car before being struck.

'Window misted over'

"Mrs Young, who was a much-loved woman, had a routine of getting up early and walking to the shops to collect her morning paper each day.

"She was walking on Southhouse Avenue around 08:00 when she was struck by the car."

When police examined Creedican's car, they noticed the rear window was misted over and could not be seen out of.

However, the car was fitted with a camera on the front dashboard and it was clear that the accused could have used this or his wing mirrors to check it was safe to move out.

Defence counsel Barry Smith said: "Mr Creedican wishes to tender his sincere remorse and regret that this terrible accident happened. He sends his sincere condolences to the family of Mrs Young."

Judge Lord Matthews deferred sentence on Creedican until later this month and continued his bail.