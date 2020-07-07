Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Xander Irvine suffered fatal injuries when he was hit by a car on Morningside Road

The family of a three-year-old boy who was killed after a car crashed onto a pavement have asked residents and businesses to line the street where he was hit as his funeral cortege passes.

Xander Irvine and his mother had been walking on Morningside Road in Edinburgh last week when a car mounted the pavement and struck them.

Xander died later in hospital.

His mother was treated for her injuries. The 91-year-old female driver was not hurt.

The child's family thanked the local community for their ''outpouring of love and support during their devastating loss''.

They have asked as many people as possible from local homes and businesses to line the street on Thursday to pay their respects.

Hundreds of bouquets, toys and messages which have been laid in tribute outside the charity shop where the crash happened will be moved to his graveside after the private family funeral.

Xander's parents, Victoria and Paul, said they "feel as if their hearts have been ripped out".

Last week they thanked the paramedics, police, fire and rescue service and members of the public for their help at the scene of the accident.

Local residents and businesses described their deep sadness and shock at the incident.