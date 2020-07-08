Image copyright Google Image caption Redeem employed 44 people at its plant in the Pyramids Business Park in Bathgate

Forty staff at a mobile phone workshop in Bathgate are to be made redundant after their company went into administration.

Redeem has not been operating since lockdown restrictions were introduced in March. It was seeking new funding, but failed to secure it.

It employed 44 people at its plant in the Pyramids Business Park in Bathgate.

The remaining staff will be retained to assist with the wind-down of the business.

The Macclesfield-based firm refurbishes and resells phones to network operators, and directly to consumers through its website Envirofone.

It is cutting a total of 118 jobs from its UK workforce of 130.

Joint administrator Chris Pole said: "All affected staff have been informed and we will provide the assistance they need to make the relevant claims.

"We'd like to thank all employees for the support, service and co-operation they have provided to the company, both before and during the administration."