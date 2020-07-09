Image caption Fiona Reid was described by her family as "a beautiful, caring woman who was loved by many"

The family of a woman who died after a multi-vehicle crash in West Lothian have said they are "shocked and heartbroken".

Fiona Reid, 37, from Seafield, was driving one of three cars in a smash which also involved two motorbikes.

It happened on the A7066 near Bathgate at about 16:30 on Monday. Ms Reid died in hospital on Tuesday.

Her family described her as "a beautiful, caring woman who was loved by many".

Their statement released through Police Scotland added: "The family would like to extend their thanks to everyone who has contacted them with kind messages of support, it just shows how much Fiona was admired.

"We would also like to thank the emergency services and other motorists at the scene who assisted Fiona."

Sgt Paul Ewing, of Lothians Road Policing, said: "We have already spoken to a number of witnesses about the crash but would still appeal to anyone who has any information on exactly what happened.

"I would also ask anyone that has any dashcam footage that could assist with our investigation to get in contact."