Man charged after unlawful gatherings in Edinburgh

image copyright Getty Images image caption The gatherings were held outside the Scottish Parliament and in the surrounding areas

A 60-year-old man has been charged in connection with culpable and reckless conduct after two unlawful gatherings were held in Edinburgh.

Police said both of them happened outside the Scottish Parliament and in the surrounding areas on Saturday 5 and Thursday 10 September.

Police said the gatherings were "held in opposition to the Covid-19 restrictions".

Supt David Robertson said enforcement was a last resort.

"Officers attended both of these gatherings to help ensure the safety of the public and to remind those attending to adhere to the current guidelines," he said.

"We engaged with a number of people and encouraged them to comply with the law."

He said officers would use the powers at their disposal when required to do so.