image copyright Google image caption The incident happened on the A92 near the Cowdenbeath junction

A man has died in a one-car crash in Fife, police have said.

The 63-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident on the A92 near the Cowdenbeath junction.

Two boys, aged one and 12, were taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy for treatment of minor injuries and kept overnight for observation.

Emergency services said they were called to the area on Saturday at about 21:55. The road remained closed until 13:00 on Sunday.