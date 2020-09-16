Police search for second car involved in fatal Fife crash Published duration 51 minutes ago

image copyright Police Scotland image caption John King was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash

Police are searching for a second car believed to have been involved in a fatal crash in Fife.

A black 4x4 collided with a red Vauxhall Meriva before it left the road at 21.55 on Saturday, police said.

John King, 63, from Ballingry near Kirkcaldy, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash while two boys, aged 12 and one, were taken to hospital.

Initial reports suggested only one car was involved in the incident on the A92 in Cowdenbeath.

Insp Andy Mather, of Fife Road Policing, said: "We have now established that another vehicle collided with the Vauxhall prior to it leaving the road.

"Inquires are ongoing to confirm the other vehicle involved and identify the driver.

"We are appealing for anyone who may have been travelling in the Cowdenbeath and Lochgelly area or on the A92 dual carriageway around 21:00 to 22:00 that evening, particularly if you saw a black-coloured 4x4-type vehicle."

He added: "Anyone who may have dashcam footage from the time is asked to review this and pass on anything which may be of note."

Mr King's family said in a statement: "The family are devastated by the sudden death of John.

"We would like to thank everyone for their thoughts and condolences."

