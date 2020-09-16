Coronavirus in Scotland: Cluster probe at student accommodation Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright Google image caption NHS Lothian said a number of positive tests have been linked to the Bainfield student flats.

Public health officials are investigating a Covid-19 cluster at university student accommodation.

NHS Lothian said a number of people have tested positive at Edinburgh Napier University's Bainfield flats.

The board's health protection team is tracing contacts and advising them to self-isolate for 14 days but has stressed the university remains open.

No further details will be released to protect patient confidentiality.

A statement added: "Appropriate advice and guidance to self-isolate is being provided.

"Enhanced cleaning and safety measures are already in place in the university in line with national guidance.

"If someone has been in close contact with a confirmed case, they will be contacted and given advice about what they should do."

'Operational as normal'

Those who have been contacted regarding the cases should isolate for two weeks, even if they do not develop any symptoms.

Only those who become symptomatic with either a new and continuous cough, a fever, a loss or change in smell or taste need to be tested.

The statement concluded: "The university remains open and operational as normal.

"All students and staff who have not been asked to self-isolate should continue to attend as normal."

A spokesman for the university declined to add to the NHS statement.

Meanwhile, a Highland hotel has shut after being linked to a coronavirus cluster.

NHS Highland said four cases of Covid-19 have been identified in the Kinlochleven community, all linked to the MacDonald Hotel.

The health board said the hotel has been closed, all staff have been advised to self-isolate and contact tracing is being carried out.

Dr Tim Allison, director of public health, said: "We appreciate that this will be causing anxiety within the local community but please be reassured that investigations so far have seen no evidence of wider community spread."