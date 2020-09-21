Covid: Four St Andrews University students get coronavirus after party Published duration 26 minutes ago Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

Four St Andrews University students have contracted coronavirus after a freshers' week party.

More than 40 people are now self-isolating following the gathering in a hall of residence, which broke national coronavirus restrictions.

On Friday, the university had asked students to observe a voluntary lockdown over weekend.

The new cases bring the total at the university to seven, after three were announced last week.

The principal said in her message to students: "I am sorry to say that last night, four new positive cases were confirmed amongst our students.

"These new cases of Covid were acquired in St Andrews and are all linked to one party in a hall of residence in freshers' week."

She said the party broke the law and university guidelines on socialising and safe behaviour.