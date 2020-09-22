Electric scooter rider is injured in hit-and-run in Edinburgh Published duration 50 minutes ago

A man riding an electric scooter in Edinburgh has been injured in a hit-and-run collision.

Police Scotland said the incident happened on Great King Street, at its junction with Dundas Street, at about 21:45 on Friday.

The 26-year-old victim was crossing the road when he was hit by a vehicle which did not stop.

A force spokeswoman said the man returned home afterwards but was later treated at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

Insp Roger Park said: "Since this crash was reported to us, we have been carrying out inquiries to establish more details on this incident, and we are working to identify the vehicle involved and trace its occupants."

Police are urging anyone who witnessed the incident, or who who may have captured it on dash cam, to come forward