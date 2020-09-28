Bid to identify woman found seriously injured in Edinburgh street Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright Google image caption The seriously injured woman was found lying on a pavement in Laverockbank Road

Police are trying to identify a woman found seriously injured in a street in the Trinity area of Edinburgh.

A member of the public found the woman - believed to be in her late 60s - lying on a pavement in Laverockbank Road at about 17:30 on Sunday.

Emergency services were called and she was taken to hospital, where her condition has been described as serious.

The woman was not carrying any identification.

She is described as being 5ft 5in to 5ft 7in tall, with short, grey hair.

She was wearing navy blue trousers, a white vest top and a teal cardigan - all from Marks and Spencer.

She also had a blue raincoat and was wearing black shoes with a Velcro strap.

Padlock keys

Det Insp Jon Pleasance, of Edinburgh CID, said: "The only jewellery she was wearing was a yellow and white metal ladies watch - Lorus brand.

"The only other possessions she had were four keys - two mortise and two-padlock type keys on a brown leather fob with the word Traidcraft written on it.

"We are trying to establish how this woman came about her injuries. We need to find out who she is so we can let any family members know where she is and that she is very unwell.

"I would appeal to anyone who can assist in identifying her to come forward ."