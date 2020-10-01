Covid-19: Edinburgh Christmas festivals cancelled Published duration 21 minutes ago Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

image copyright Underbelly

Edinburgh's Christmas festivals for 2020 have been cancelled because of the Covid-19 outbreak.

City of Edinburgh Council and event producers Underbelly said the decision followed the "latest advice" from public health experts.

Any event which could attract a gathering or crowd - including market stalls and rides - will now not happen.

The council said the focus would move to celebrating Edinburgh's Christmas online this year.

However, the council said it was now clear the "best place" to experience Edinburgh's Christmas and Hogmanay would be from home.

Cases of Covid-19 are on the increase across Scotland and new measures designed to stem the rise came into force on 22 September, including a 22:00 curfew for bars and restaurants.

Adam McVey, leader of City of Edinburgh Council, said: "Whilst we understand the absence of popular events will bring some disappointment, we want to be clear that Edinburgh's Christmas isn't cancelled and our businesses right across the city will be offering their usual festive cheer for us to take advantage of.

"We look forward to announcing details of an innovative digital 2020 programme soon to help in these celebrations."

'Sad decision'

Events in Edinburgh over Christmas and New Year have traditionally included markets, fairground rides and a fire parade which starts the city's Hogmanay festival.

The city would have also marked its 28th Hogmanay street party, which has had a capacity of 75,000 in recent years.

Charlie Wood, director of Underbelly, said: "We very much wanted to bring some festive cheer and light to Edinburgh this Christmas and to support local makers and producers, at the end of what has been a challenging year for everyone.

"Public health is our absolute number one priority, and with the ongoing uncertainty concerning Covid-19 and the possibility of further restrictions, we have taken the collective and very sad decision with the council, NHS Lothian and Scottish government not to proceed with this year's Edinburgh's Christmas sites in the city centre.