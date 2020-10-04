Car appeal two weeks after West Lothian fatal hit-and-run
- Published
Police investigating the death of a in a West Lothian hit-and-run say they want to trace a dark Nissan Qashqai.
George Robertson died in hospital after being hit by a vehicle while walking on the A792 between Bathgate and Torphichen on Sunday 20 September.
The driver of the vehicle involved in the crash failed to stop, and they have not yet been traced.
Police say the family of 53-year-old Mr Robertson have been left "absolutely devastated".
Insp Peter Houston said police were "still looking for answers" two weeks after Mr Robertson, from Torphichen, died.
"We are looking to trace a dark coloured Nissan Qashqai, which we know was on the road around the time of the incident and would urge anyone who may have seen this car to get in touch," he said.
"George's death has left his family absolutely devastated and they have stated it is now time for someone to act.
"Somebody out there knows who was driving the vehicle involved and I would implore that person to do the right thing and come forward."
Related Topics
- Published
- 23 September