Mossmorran: Environmental officers sent to chemical plant over flaring
- Published
Environmental protection officers have been sent to a chemical plant in Fife after unplanned flaring started early on Sunday morning.
ExxonMobil, the operators of the plant at Mossmorran, blamed a "process interruption" for the elevated flare.
They apologised and said they would try to reduce disruption to people who live nearby.
The flaring is a safety measure at the plant but local people say it causes noise and light disturbance.
One resident contacted BBC Scotland and claimed her house had been "rumbling" since 03:30 on Sunday.
The Scottish Environment Protection Agency said it was working with ExxonMobil to understand the cause of the flaring.
In a statement, the agency added: "Sepa officers have been deployed and will be in the area to assess impacts on local communities. Fixed air quality and noise monitoring remains in place."
In May Sepa confirmed it was seeking a prosecution following six days of flaring at the chemical works.
- Published
- 27 July