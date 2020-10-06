Mossmorran: ExxonMobil says flaring has stopped
- Published
Flaring at the Mossmorran chemical plant has stopped, operator ExxonMobil has said.
Unplanned flaring began at the Fife Ethylene Plant at 03:30 on Sunday and it led to more than 380 complaints to environment protection officers.
ExxonMobil said the incident was caused by a compressor fault.
It has apologised for the "frustration" caused to local residents and confirmed that the plant had returned to normal operations.
Plant manager Jacob McAlister said: "We will finalise our own investigation into the root cause but can confirm that, contrary to misinformation, weather was not a contributing factor.
"We absolutely understand and apologise for the frustration that the use of our flare can cause.
"We will, therefore, continue to work to reduce future occurrences."
The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) said on Monday it was awaiting a full detailed report on the cause of the flaring but said it was investigating whether there had been a breach of permit conditions.
In May, Sepa confirmed it was seeking a prosecution following six days of flaring at the chemical works.