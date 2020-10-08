'Jobs at risk' at rail services firm's South Queensferry site
The Unite union has said 147 jobs are under threat at a rail company's manufacturing site near Edinburgh.
Progress Rail Services makes high integrity steel castings at its steel foundry in South Queensferry.
Unite said the redundancies were expected to begin in November before the site was shut at the end of the year.
Progress Rail Services, which has sites across the UK, has been asked for comment.
Unite industrial officer, Graeme Turnbull, said the job loses would be a "massive blow" to Scottish manufacturing.
'Full workload'
The union said Progress Rail Services had been affected by Network Rail awarding a contracts overseas.
Network Rail said it had yet to award its new track switches and crossings contracts, adding that it had "approached its current suppliers with the indicative outcome of its tender and bidding process".
A spokesman said: "Progress Rail currently has a full workload from Network Rail for at least another six months and we continue to work with them, and their US owning company Caterpillar, to manage current orders which they have accepted and are contracted to complete."