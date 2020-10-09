Covid in Scotland: Deaths in Edinburgh cancer ward after outbreak
- Published
A number of people have died in an Edinburgh hospital following an outbreak of Covid-19 on a cancer ward.
Six other patients have been confirmed with the virus at Edinburgh Western General Hospital.
NHS Lothian says it is investigating the outbreak and the ward has been closed to new admissions and discharges to allow tests to be carried out.
Patients and staff are being screened for the virus as part of the health board's response.
An incident management team (IMT) has been set up and "robust and enhanced" infection control measures have been put in place on the ward.
All patients have been informed of the outbreak and contact tracing is being carried out.
Measures 'upsetting but necessary'
Patients who would normally return home for the weekend to spend time with families and go back to the hospital on a Monday have been asked to remain in the hospital to reduce the risk of further transmission.
Dr Donald Inverarity, consultant microbiologist and chair of the IMT said: "Our thoughts are with the family of the deceased and I would like to express our sincere condolences.
"The situation will continue to be reviewed and monitored very closely.
"Patient safety is our main priority and while we understand that the request not to go home for the weekend may be upsetting, it is necessary.
"It will help reduce the risk of onwards transmission and protect their families and the wider community. I would like to thank patients and their families for their co-operation and understanding."