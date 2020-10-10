BBC News

Covid in Scotland: Seven deaths at West Lothian care home

image captionResidents and staff have tested positive for Covid at Redmill care home in East Whitburn

Relatives of people living in a West Lothian care home say seven residents have now died in a Covid-19 outbreak.

It comes after four deaths were linked to Redmill care home in East Whitburn on Friday.

More than 50 staff and residents at the home, which is run by HC-One, have tested positive for coronavirus since 25 September.

However, delays in results has seen the home's testing regime branded a "shambles" by an MSP.

Labour's Neil Findlay said it had taken six days for a complete home-testing regime to be organised after the first coronavirus case was detected at Redmill.

He said he had been contacted by worried relatives and that some of the 28 staff and 20 residents had waited longer than nine days for Covid test results.

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman has promised to investigate any issues with testing.

The care home is one of two in the NHS Lothian area currently dealing with Covid clusters.

At Redmill, 55 residents and staff have tested positive, while at Milford House in Edinburgh there have been 31 positive test results.

The health board has said a "small number" of people have died but will not give precise figures because of patient confidentiality.

