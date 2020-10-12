Covid-19 in Scotland: Further death on Edinburgh cancer ward
- Published
Another patient has died in following an outbreak of Covid-19 on a cancer ward at the Western General hospital in Edinburgh.
Last week NHS Lothian said fewer than five people had died but it could not confirm how many due to patient confidentiality.
It said another three patients had tested positive for the virus on top of the six cases identified last week.
Six members of staff are also self-isolating after testing positive.
Further testing is being carried out and contact tracing for all new confirmed cases is under way.
Dr Donald Inverarity, of NHS Lothian, said: "We are greatly concerned that another patient has died and wish again to express our condolences to their grieving family.
"NHS Lothian responded promptly, implementing a range of infection control measures, which we believe has contained the outbreak to one ward."
He added that the situation continues to be closely reviewed and monitored, and urged all patients undergoing cancer treatment to attend their appointments.