Police uncover new details about Glenrothes human remains
Police have released new information about human remains found on an industrial estate in Fife.
Experts said he is a man who had lost a number of teeth and had a surgical plate attached to his left ankle.
They have also determined he was at least 35 years old, of slight build, and 5ft 8in tall.
The remains were discovered in Whitehill Road, on the Whitehill industrial estate in Glenrothes, on Sunday 27 September.
Det Ch Insp Kevin Houliston said: "The death of this man remains unexplained and our inquiries are continuing to find out who he is and how he came to be on the estate.
"He had a surgical plate attached to his left ankle and we believe this was fixed during surgery sometime between late 1998 and early 1999.
"Inquiries thus far have revealed that it is likely he died at least two years ago.
"Officers are in the process of checking all missing persons records in the UK, but he may not have been reported missing and I would urge anyone who can help us to identify this man to come forward."
He added: "We are keen to speak to anyone who used or visited the industrial estate at any time. There have been instances of fly-tipping and youths have also gathered there from time to time over the years.
"It has attracted attention from groups with an interest in 'urban exploring', who may have been to the site in the past."
He also appealed to the travelling community and business owners in the area.