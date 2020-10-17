Covid in Scotland: Deaths at West Lothian care home rise to 11
The operators of a care home in West Lothian have said 11 residents have died in a coronavirus outbreak.
The Redmill care home in East Whitburn has a further 35 residents and 20 members of staff who have tested positive for Covid-19.
The deaths represent an increase of four on those reported by operators HC-One last week.
A spokesman for the company said staff at Redmill were "doing everything they can to care for residents".
The spokesman said: "We have a comprehensive coronavirus contingency plan in place and we are working closely with NHS Lothian and public Health to ensure we are doing all we can to respond to and overcome this outbreak.
"A very significant amount of resource and senior leadership time is being dedicated to this home so that we can help as many residents as possible to return to good health.
"The home continues to be well supplied with the medical equipment and PPE needed to protect residents and colleagues. We have additional senior management supporting the home and our colleagues seven days a week. We also engage with the NHS daily to ensure that residents can access the healthcare they need."
He added: "We are very proud of our colleagues and the bravery and dedication they show to supporting our residents."