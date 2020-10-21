BBC News

Police investigate 'blood-stained' clothing at Corstorphine Hill in Edinburgh

Published
image captionPolice officers were present in the Corstorphine Hill area for most of Tuesday

Police are continuing to search an area of Corstorphine Hill in Edinburgh after the discovery of what appears to be a "blood-stained" piece of clothing.

The clothing has been sent to the lab and is undergoing further analysis.

Police were notified of the discovery at about 09:35 on Tuesday and officers taped off part of the woodlands area popular with walkers and residents.

Officers said no other related items have been found and inquiries are ongoing.

Related Topics

  • Corstorphine
  • Edinburgh